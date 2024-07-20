My Son-in-Law the Fortune Hunter

Tuesday, July 23 at 00:00 (ATH) | 22:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Zacharias and Thomas are two good friends and colleagues.

Thomas is searching for a wealthy bride, whom Zacharias coincidentally finds in the charming face of Ourania. She falls madly in love with him and invites him to her father’s mansion, who happens to be a prominent businessman named Mr. Chrysos (Mr.Gold).

However, out of jealousy, Thomas spills the news to Eleftheria, Zacharias’ long-time crush. Eleftheria finds a way and gets a job at the businessman’s mansion as a maid.

Zacharias is now trapped between the two women and tries to sort things out, but ultimately he will choose Eleftheria, leaving Ourania in the hands of Thomas.

Cast: Giorgos Pantzas, Dionysis Papagiannopoulos, Giannis Gkionakis, Eleni Prokopiou, Despina Stilianopoulou, Dimitris Kallivokas, Nana Skiada, Antonis Papadopoulos, Vangelis Seilinos, Antonis Thiseas, Alexis Golfis, Giorgos Karetas, Nota Fioraki, Elpida Braoudaki, Dionysia Rois.

Screenplay: Stefanos Fotiadis.

Cinematography: Dimitris Papakonstantis.

Direction: Vangelis Seilinos.