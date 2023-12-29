New Year’s Eve at Syntagma Square, Athens

Sunday, December 31 at 22:55 (ATH) | 20:55 (UTC) | ERT World

New Year’s Eve in Athens!

ERT welcomes 2024 at Syntagma Square with an explosive musical night hosted by the Municipality of Athens. Starring Nikos Portokaloglou and Marina Satti. Hosted by Nancy Zampetoglou and Thanasis Anagnostopoulos.

With two celebratory concerts and also many duets, these two unique artists will dynamically welcome the new year with their music and songs.

In a live broadcast from Syntagma Square, the prominent songwriter Nikos Portokaloglou will present a musical performance featuring his most beloved songs and daring combinations of Greek and international iconic tunes. Joining him on stage will be Vicky Karadzoglou, Vyron Tsourapis, and the band ‘Evgeneis Alites’.

Marina Satti will leave her mark on the night with her pop, mainstream, and ethnic rhythms. Presenting a musical show stamped with her unique aesthetic, she will take us on a journey with her exceptional band through her captivating musical universe. From ‘Mandissa’ to her ‘Yenna,’ spanning the entire range of Balkan traditional music to trap, the ever-contemporary Marina Satti will inspire us with zurna, davul, polyphonic alchemy, bagpipes, beats, and sensuality until the early hours of 2024!

Let’s all welcome the new year together from the heart of Athens!