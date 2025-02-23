Nights at Miramare

Wednesday, February 26 | 19:00 (ATH) | 17:00 (UTC) | ERT World

The sisters of an emir go on vacation to Rhodes, where they fall in love with two young friends who are unaware of their true identities. The sons of a businessman flirt with two photo models, mistakenly believing them to be the emir’s sisters. When the emir arrives in Rhodes, misunderstandings will be resolved, but the two friends won’t be able to marry the sisters.

Starring: Smaroula Yiouli, Depi Martini, Rita Mousouri, Kostas Prekas, Vangelis Voulgaridis, Zozo Sapountzaki, Giannis Fermis, Dimitris Nikolaidis, Kostas Kurtis, Vasilis Kanakis, Zoe Rizou, Nikos Psaltis, Popi Geralexi, Anna Maria Rally, Andreas Zembekopoulos, Anna Lori

Screenplay: Nestoras Matsas

Music: Mimis Plessas

Cinematography: Andreas Anastasatos

Direction: Orestis Laskos