Monday, November 13 | 02:00 (ATH) | 00:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Greek Fiction Film – MIKROFILM Program

SYNOPSIS: Argyris is in the early stages of dementia. Together with his daughter Sofia, they have agreed on his admission to a nursing home. However, Argyris is determined to take his life into his own hands. This decision will confront Sofia with a dilemma.

FESTIVALS: Drama Film Festival 2020 (Greek premiere), Athens International Film Festival Nights Premiere 2020, ShortShorts IFF 2021 (international premiere)

DIRECTOR’S NOTE: “Cowboys in the ‘Wild West’ walked with a spirit of freedom and self-sufficiency. Similarly, Argyris wants to walk towards his own ‘west’ on his own terms. His daughter, Sofia, tries to understand.”

DIRECTOR’S BIOGRAPHY: Born in Rhodes. Studied law and film in Athens. Her first film, “The Doll” (2014), premiered at the Athens International Film Festival Nights Premiere. Her second film, “Urania” (2017), won four awards at the Drama International Film Festival and the screenplay award at the Athens International Film Festival Nights Premiere.

Directed by: Despina Kurti

STARRING: Giorgos Kentros, Youla Boudali, Thanasis Nakos, Dimitra Vlakopoulou

Written by: Vangelis Serfas | Directed by: Despina Kurti | Producer: Maria Drandaki | Cinematography: Giorgos Valsamis | Set Design, Costumes: Maria Eva Mavridou | Music: Alexandros Toufexis | Makeup: Katerina Michaloutsou | Sound: Yiannis Giannakopoulos | Editing: Vangelis Serfas | Color Grading-DCP: Angelos Mantzios

PRODUCTION: Homemade Films, ERT, Greek Film Centre