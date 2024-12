Every Friday at 16:00 (ATH) | 14:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 2024

The “Open Book” series, produced by ERT in 2024, features one-hour episodes hosted by Giannis Sarakatsanis, dedicated exclusively to books and Greek authors.

In each episode, we highlight contemporary Greek publishing activity by hosting its creators. We recommend children’s books for young readers, visit an established author who shares insights into their daily life, and renowned artists discuss the books that changed their lives!

