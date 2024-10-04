Sunday, October 6 at 08:00 (ATH) | 05:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Australia welcomes His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The Primus of Orthodoxy is set to visit the cities of Sydney and Melbourne and will participate in a series of commemorative events marking the centenary of the establishment of the Holy Archdiocese of Australia. It is worth noting that this is the Ecumenical Patriarch’s second visit to Australia; the first took place in 1996. Among the highlights of these events is the Patriarchal Divine Liturgy, which will be held in Sydney on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at the ICC Sydney Theatre.

It will be broadcast as a recorded program on Sunday at 8:00 AM (Athens time) | 05:00 AM (UTC) on ERT World.