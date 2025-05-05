Friday, May 09 | 22:00 (ATH) | 19:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 2023

Michalis and Myrsini, two young people, are preparing to build their home, dreaming of a peaceful and beautiful life. At the same time, the five village elders of Samothrace decide to expel the Turkish tax collector from the island and join the revolutionary climate of the time.

Three months of peace follow, but the island is preparing for the possibility of conflict. A group of people emerges who pull the strings, including the five village elders, the Visvizi family, a military leader from Samos, and a mysterious foreign man named Aran.

At the end of August, Samothrace is surrounded by Turkish ships. Each of the heroes will face the evil that is coming. The great struggle for survival begins…

Screenplay – Direction: Vasilis Tsikaras

Director of Photography: Dimitris Stampolis

Set Design – Costumes: Manolis Savvidis – Maria Vlachou

Assistants: Konstantia Pitsiou, Nelly Gontika, Kyriaki Bellou

Traditional Costumes – Weaponry: Manolis Savvidis

Music Composition: Efi Ratsou

Song: Petros Imbrios, Katerina Lazaridou, Pelagia Hondrou

The “Samothraki Step” was contributed to the film by Zoe Tiganouria

Actors: Manu Bennett, Giannis Aivazis, Vyronas Kolasis, Daizy Sempekopoulou, Dimitris Papadopoulos, Panagiotis Karmatis, Manolis Savvidis, Antonis Siopkas, Konstantinos Karathomas, Spyros Bibilas