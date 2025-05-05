Friday, May 09 | 22:00 (ATH) | 19:00 (UTC) | ERT World
Year of production: 2023
Michalis and Myrsini, two young people, are preparing to build their home, dreaming of a peaceful and beautiful life. At the same time, the five village elders of Samothrace decide to expel the Turkish tax collector from the island and join the revolutionary climate of the time.
Three months of peace follow, but the island is preparing for the possibility of conflict. A group of people emerges who pull the strings, including the five village elders, the Visvizi family, a military leader from Samos, and a mysterious foreign man named Aran.
At the end of August, Samothrace is surrounded by Turkish ships. Each of the heroes will face the evil that is coming. The great struggle for survival begins…
Screenplay – Direction: Vasilis Tsikaras
Director of Photography: Dimitris Stampolis
Set Design – Costumes: Manolis Savvidis – Maria Vlachou
Assistants: Konstantia Pitsiou, Nelly Gontika, Kyriaki Bellou
Traditional Costumes – Weaponry: Manolis Savvidis
Music Composition: Efi Ratsou
Song: Petros Imbrios, Katerina Lazaridou, Pelagia Hondrou
The “Samothraki Step” was contributed to the film by Zoe Tiganouria
Actors: Manu Bennett, Giannis Aivazis, Vyronas Kolasis, Daizy Sempekopoulou, Dimitris Papadopoulos, Panagiotis Karmatis, Manolis Savvidis, Antonis Siopkas, Konstantinos Karathomas, Spyros Bibilas