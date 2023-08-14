Tuesday, August 15

08:00 (ATH) | 05:00 (UTC)

Celebrate the Assumption of the Virgin Mary with Special Programming on ERT World

ERT World honors the Assumption of the Virgin Mary on August 15th with a special lineup of programming that captures the essence of this significant occasion.

Direct broadcast from the Cathedral of Our Lady of Tinos and the Procession of the Holy Icon of Our Blessed Lady

Service begins on Tuesday morning at 08:00 (ATHENS) with the Polyarchieratic Co-liturgy live from the Cathedral of Our Lady of Tinos. The ceremony continues with the Procession of the Holy Icon of Our Blessed Lady.