Thursday, September 07

13:00 (ATH) | 10:00 (UTC)

Talented chef Andreas Lagos, from his beloved kitchen, comes to generously share with the viewers the secrets and his love for creative cooking.

The wide variety of PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) products, as well as the renowned products of each region, always remain the prime ingredients that will be tastefully elevated in his hands!

In our company, of course, are beloved artists and popular personalities, “assistants” who, in turn, will add their personal touch to further highlight the treasures of our land!

Fully prepared “POP Cooking,” is ready to embark on another flavorful journey through the endless gastronomic map of our homeland!

Episode 7: «Jenny Melita, talagani cheese, potatoes from Kato Nevrokopi, pomegranate from Ermioni» [With English subtitles]

(R)

Recipe Presentation-Curation: Andreas Lagos

Directed by: Giannis Galanoulis

Production Management: Thodoris S. Kavadas

Head of Editorial Team: Maria Polychroni

Director of Photography: Themis Mertyris

Production Manager: Vasilis Papadakis

Guests Coordinator-Editorial Supervision: Dimitra Vourdouka

Production Execution: GV Productions

Available on ERTFLIX