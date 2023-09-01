Thursday, September 07
13:00 (ATH) | 10:00 (UTC)
Talented chef Andreas Lagos, from his beloved kitchen, comes to generously share with the viewers the secrets and his love for creative cooking.
The wide variety of PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) products, as well as the renowned products of each region, always remain the prime ingredients that will be tastefully elevated in his hands!
In our company, of course, are beloved artists and popular personalities, “assistants” who, in turn, will add their personal touch to further highlight the treasures of our land!
Fully prepared “POP Cooking,” is ready to embark on another flavorful journey through the endless gastronomic map of our homeland!
Episode 7: «Jenny Melita, talagani cheese, potatoes from Kato Nevrokopi, pomegranate from Ermioni» [With English subtitles]
(R)
Recipe Presentation-Curation: Andreas Lagos
Directed by: Giannis Galanoulis
Production Management: Thodoris S. Kavadas
Head of Editorial Team: Maria Polychroni
Director of Photography: Themis Mertyris
Production Manager: Vasilis Papadakis
Guests Coordinator-Editorial Supervision: Dimitra Vourdouka
Production Execution: GV Productions
Available on ERTFLIX