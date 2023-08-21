Pop Hellas, 1951-2021: The Way Greeks Live

Wednesday, August 23

A new documentary series that narrates the contemporary history of the Greek way of life from the 1950s to today.

It is a special production with the participation of several well-known figures who played a significant role in shaping these trends.

How did Greeks eat and what did they cook in the last 70 years?

What were their fashion choices, trends, and influences?

How did Greeks engage with music and entertainment in each decade?

How did the role of the automobile evolve in their daily life, and what significance did music acquire in their lives?

This is a comprehensive series of 12 thematic episodes, presented with a modern narrative, tracing a long historical journey (1951-2021). It showcases the dominant trends that influenced each sector, along with interviews with distinguished individuals from various fields who analyze and interpret phenomena and behaviors of each era.

Each documentary delves into a specific aspect, shedding light on the historical context of every decade as a composition of events and trends that shaped the lifestyle of the Greeks.

The archival footage authenticates the storytelling, while the use of special graphics and infographics effectively explains each period’s statistical data and prevailing trends in a simple and visually captivating manner.

Episode 2: «The Greeks and food, 1951-2021»

What is the relationship of Greeks with food from 1951 to the present? How did food, once a means of survival, evolve into a way of life and a means to connect emotionally?

The fact that dietary culture is directly linked to the socio-economic developments of each region and creates strong bonds among people is confirmed through interviews with women and men who narrate fascinating stories related to food.

In this episode of Pop Hellas, the way Greeks have been eating over the last 70 years is analyzed through interviews, archival footage, and contemporary infographics that present significant information and statistical data.

In the episode “The Greeks and Food, 1951-2021,” of the show Pop Hellas, the following are recorded through narratives and stories:

• The “occupation syndrome” that affected the Greek diet in the 1950s and the contribution of “Tselementes” to home cooking.

• The role of electrical appliances in the evolution of cooking in the 1960s and the use of standardized products in the daily life of Greeks.

• In the 1970s, people began to eat differently due to Western influences, and fast food emerged.

• How the spread of supermarkets in the 1980s provided new possibilities for cooking.

• The trend of light products and how they influenced gastronomy magazines and dietary habits in the 1990s.

• How international trends in gastronomy were assimilated in the 2000s and how there was a return to Greek products.

• In the 2010s, the development of healthy eating, how new trends change our dietary traditions, and finally, how the pandemic became the new filter through which we redefine needs and priorities.

Specifically, the following individuals share their insights:

• Giorgos Chatziyannakis: Gastronomy & Food Specialist.

• Thalia Tsihlaki: Taste Journalist.

• Dina Nikolau: Cooking Chef

• Aris Vezenes: Chef/Owner

• Stelios Parliaros: Pastry Chef

• Vasilis Stavrou: President & CEO of “AB Vassilopoulos”

• Fotis Ballatos: Journalist

• Dimitris Tsakoumis: Brand Strategist

• Apostolis Trikalinis: Entrepreneur

Based on an idea by Fotis Tsimelas

Directed by: Manos Kampitis

Show supervision: Fotis Tsimelas

Show coordination: Panos Halas

Director of Photography: Kostas Tagkas

Editing: Nikos Arapoglou

Chief Editor: Yiannis Tsioulis

Research: Angeliki Karachaliou – Zoe Kousaki

Original Music: Yiannis Patrikareas

Production: THIS WAY OUT PRODUCTIONS

Available on ERTFLIX