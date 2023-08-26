Pop Hellas, 1951-2021: The Way Greeks Live

Monday, August 28

21:00 (ATH) | 18:00 (UTC)

A new documentary series that narrates the contemporary history of the Greek way of life from the 1950s to today.

It is a special production with the participation of several well-known figures who played a significant role in shaping these trends.

How did Greeks eat and what did they cook in the last 70 years?

What were their fashion choices, trends, and influences?

How did Greeks engage with music and entertainment in each decade?

How did the role of the automobile evolve in their daily life, and what significance did music acquire in their lives?

This is a comprehensive series of 12 thematic episodes, presented with a modern narrative, tracing a long historical journey (1951-2021). It showcases the dominant trends that influenced each sector, along with interviews with distinguished individuals from various fields who analyze and interpret phenomena and behaviors of each era.

Each documentary delves into a specific aspect, shedding light on the historical context of every decade as a composition of events and trends that shaped the lifestyle of the Greeks.

The archival footage authenticates the storytelling, while the use of special graphics and infographics effectively explains each period’s statistical data and prevailing trends in a simple and visually captivating manner.

Episode 3

Based on an idea by Fotis Tsimelas

Directed by: Manos Kampitis

Show supervision: Fotis Tsimelas

Show coordination: Panos Halas

Director of Photography: Kostas Tagkas

Editing: Nikos Arapoglou

Chief Editor: Yiannis Tsioulis

Research: Angeliki Karachaliou – Zoe Kousaki

Original Music: Yiannis Patrikareas

Production: THIS WAY OUT PRODUCTIONS

Available on ERTFLIX