Friday, Saturday 27 at 19:00 (ATH) | 16:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Watch the rerun on Saturday, September 28 at 01:10 (ATH) | Friday, September 27 at 22:10 (UTC)

Year of production: 1972

Elena Chrysou, a rich and beautiful woman, seeks to meet Thanos Vergis, a busy millionaire. To make it happen, she shows up at his cabana pretending to be an escort girl and then gets involved in an incident as a murder suspect.

Actors: Angelos Antonopoulos, Elena Nathanail, Vasos Andronidis, Dinos Karydis, Thodoros Exarhos, Tasso Kavadia, Nikos Kapios, Nikos Vandoros, Margarita Gerardou, Anthi Gounari

Directed by: Errikos Andreou

Written by: Klearhos Konitsiotis, Ahilleas Avgeriou