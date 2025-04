Monday, April 07 at 01:30 (ΑΤΗ) | Sunday, April 06 at 22:30 (UTC) | ERT World

1st TV Broadcast

Short Film, Year of production: 2023, Duration: 11 min

A stop-motion animated short film offering a peek into the unseen world inside the grand Greek Parliament building and the people who work there, finding the comedy in mundane, bizarre, hilarious everyday, and throwaway, moments – aren’t we all human after all?

Written and Directed by: Eirini Vianelli