Saturday, April 05 at 01:40 (ΑΤΗ) | Friday, April 04 at 23:40 (UTC) | ERT World

Greek production, 1955, duration 72′

A romantic girl from Kefalonia, Avgi, is a student in Athens and in love with Takis, a conservatory student. When her father learns about the relationship, he calls her back to the island immediately to marry her off to a wealthy young man before she agrees to meet Takis. However, the great earthquake that strikes Argostoli changes everything.

Direction: Kostas Andritsos

Screenplay: Dionysis Milas

Music: Gerasimos Miliaris

Cinematography: Antonis Karatzopoulos

Alecos Alexandrakis, Gkely Mavropoulou, Daphne Skoura, Michalis Bouchlis, Rika Dialyna, Dionysis Milas, Spyros Patrikios.