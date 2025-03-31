Saturday, April 05 at 01:40 (ΑΤΗ) | Friday, April 04 at 23:40 (UTC) | ERT World
Greek production, 1955, duration 72′
A romantic girl from Kefalonia, Avgi, is a student in Athens and in love with Takis, a conservatory student. When her father learns about the relationship, he calls her back to the island immediately to marry her off to a wealthy young man before she agrees to meet Takis. However, the great earthquake that strikes Argostoli changes everything.
Direction: Kostas Andritsos
Screenplay: Dionysis Milas
Music: Gerasimos Miliaris
Cinematography: Antonis Karatzopoulos
Alecos Alexandrakis, Gkely Mavropoulou, Daphne Skoura, Michalis Bouchlis, Rika Dialyna, Dionysis Milas, Spyros Patrikios.