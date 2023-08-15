Remember When

Every Day

22:00 (ATH) | 19:00 (UTC)

In its third season of episodes, our favorite series takes us back to the 80s, the decade of great changes! A new era begins for all the protagonists, who are embarking on new adventures.

The 1980s, an important era for the evolution of Greek television, music, cinema, science, technology and especially society, closes the cycle of stories of the heroes of our unique storyteller, Angelos (Vassilis Haralambopoulos), who will remain in our hearts, along with hairspray, sequins, shoulder pads, disco, perm and all the elements of the most controversial decade!

Starring: Katerina Papoutsaki (Mary), Meletis Ilias (Stelios), Dimitris Serfas (Angelos), Erifili Kitzioglou (Elpida), Dimitris Kapouranis (Antonis), Jenny Theona (Nana), Michalis Oikonomou (Dimitris), Erricos Litsis (Nikos), Natasa Asiki (Pelagia), Alexandros Zouridakis (Kyrios Giannis), Zoe Moukouli (Toula), Vangelis Daousis (Louis), Thalia Sykioti (Zampeta), Laertis Malkotsis (Greg Apostolopoulos), Eftychia Meli (Jenny Apostolopoulou), Meggy Souli (Kathryn), Vasilis Charalampopoulos (Angelos – narration).

Written by: Nikos Apeiranthitis, Katerina Bei

Directed by: Spyros Rasidakis

Director of Photography: Dragan Nicolic

Production Design: Dimitris Katsikis

Costume Design: Maria Kontodima

Sound: George Konstantineas

Editor: Kostas Gkouliaditis

Producers: Dionysis Samiotis, Nataly Douka

Production Company: TANWEER PRODUCTIONS

Available on ERTFLIX