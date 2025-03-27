Every Friday | 17:00 (ATH) | 15:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Epistimi Binazi sets off on a road trip across Europe, traveling from one end of the continent to the other. Instead of stopping at the usual tourist hotspots, she seeks out cities where the pulse of the European spirit beats strongest: Bologna, Marseille, Zurich, Strasbourg, Nice, Genoa, Belgrade.

In each city, her guide isn’t just an online map but also Greeks who live and work there. Some arrived as students and decided to stay, others followed their dreams, and some relocated their businesses. Today, they all share a bond with two homelands.

Join us as we explore our shared home. We have a rendezvous in Europe.

Directed by: Manos Armoutakis

Host: Epistimi Binazi