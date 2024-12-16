Riverbanks

Friday, December 20 at 22:00 (ATH) | 20:00 (UTC) | ERT World
Year of production: 2015
Drama Film
Plot:
Evros: A river, the border between East and West. On one bank, there is a deadly minefield that a platoon of soldiers, deminers, tries to clear.
Yiannis is one of them. A solitary tamer of evil and a mysterious artist of danger. The mines are right in front of him. He sees them, feels them, almost touches them, but never, ever fears them.
At night, gangs smuggle illegal immigrants across the river, and sometimes the minefield breaks its silence in the darkness.
A young woman, Chryssa, crosses the river with children of the impoverished who come from the East, dreaming of Europe, to provide for herself, her father, and her child.
Guilty in every look, with a sweet and rebellious soul, Chryssa will cross paths with Yiannis, and love will invade their lives, turning it upside down.
A production of VERGI FILM PRODUCTIONS, filmed in Macedonia and Istanbul, in co-production with:
Eurimages – Council of Europe
Hamburg Film Fund
NDR – ARTE
ERT – Hellenic Film Center
NOVA
Supported by:
SEE / Cinema Network
Serres Regional Unit
Creative Europe – European Commission
Awards:
Best Director Award at the 32nd Alexandria Film Festival
Prix de Jury at the 22nd Festival International du Cinéma Méditerranéen de Tétouan
Orpheus Award for Best Feature Film at the 10th LAGFF – Los Angeles
Cast: Andreas Konstantinou, Elena Mavridou, Levent Uzumcu, Giannis Kalatzopoulos, Ektoras Kaloudis, Taxiarhis Chanos, Thanasis Tatavlalis, Simos Tsakiridis, Kimonas Kouris, Efi Drosou, Timos Papadopoulos, Eleni Thymiopoulou, Erik Schaffler, Anke Carmela Roder
Directed by: Panos Karkanebatos
Screenplay by: Panos Karkanebatos and Isidoros Zourgos
Cinematography by: Dimitris Katsaitis
Set and costume design by: Ioulia Stavridou
Editing by: Kenan Akkawi
Music by: Nils Kacirek