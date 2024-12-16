Riverbanks

Friday, December 20 at 22:00 (ATH) | 20:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 2015

Drama Film

Plot:

Evros: A river, the border between East and West. On one bank, there is a deadly minefield that a platoon of soldiers, deminers, tries to clear.

Yiannis is one of them. A solitary tamer of evil and a mysterious artist of danger. The mines are right in front of him. He sees them, feels them, almost touches them, but never, ever fears them.

At night, gangs smuggle illegal immigrants across the river, and sometimes the minefield breaks its silence in the darkness.

A young woman, Chryssa, crosses the river with children of the impoverished who come from the East, dreaming of Europe, to provide for herself, her father, and her child.

Guilty in every look, with a sweet and rebellious soul, Chryssa will cross paths with Yiannis, and love will invade their lives, turning it upside down.

A production of VERGI FILM PRODUCTIONS, filmed in Macedonia and Istanbul, in co-production with:

Eurimages – Council of Europe

Hamburg Film Fund

NDR – ARTE

ERT – Hellenic Film Center

NOVA

Supported by:

SEE / Cinema Network

Serres Regional Unit

Creative Europe – European Commission

Awards:

Best Director Award at the 32nd Alexandria Film Festival

Prix de Jury at the 22nd Festival International du Cinéma Méditerranéen de Tétouan

Orpheus Award for Best Feature Film at the 10th LAGFF – Los Angeles

Cast: Andreas Konstantinou, Elena Mavridou, Levent Uzumcu, Giannis Kalatzopoulos, Ektoras Kaloudis, Taxiarhis Chanos, Thanasis Tatavlalis, Simos Tsakiridis, Kimonas Kouris, Efi Drosou, Timos Papadopoulos, Eleni Thymiopoulou, Erik Schaffler, Anke Carmela Roder

Directed by: Panos Karkanebatos

Screenplay by: Panos Karkanebatos and Isidoros Zourgos

Cinematography by: Dimitris Katsaitis

Set and costume design by: Ioulia Stavridou

Editing by: Kenan Akkawi

Music by: Nils Kacirek