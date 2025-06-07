Rough Seas

Wednesday, June 11 at 01:10 (ATH) | Tuesday, June 10 at 22:10 (UTC) | ERT World

Comedy, produced in 1966.

An adaptation of the theatrical play “TA ARRABONIASMATA” by Dimitris Bogris.

Plot: Captain Nikolas Sfakianos leaves his ship and returns after four years of absence to live permanently in Andros.

However, problems do not let him rest as he has to deal with the turmoil and emotional storms that plague his daughters.

Cast: Mary Aroni, Dionysis Papagiannopoulos, Andreas Douzos, George Gavriilidis, Ria Deloutsi, Mary Halkia, Rita Adler, Nikos Tsoukalas, Nikos Pashalidis, Vaso Venieri, George Papadimitrakis, Angeliki Maltezou, Max Roman

Screenplay: Giorgos Lazaridis

Cinematography: Grigoris Danalis

Music: Kostas Klavvas

Direction: Orestis Laskos

Production Company: Roussopoulos Bros. – G. Lazaridis – D. Sarris – K. Psarras