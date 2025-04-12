Sacred Art

Holy Monday, April 14 – Holy Thursday, April 16 | 23:30 (ΑΤΗ) | 20:30 (UTC) | ERT World

Greek Docu series | 1st TV Broadcast

A reference to the iconic moments in the history of iconography.

A journey through the boundless world of Byzantine iconography.

Holy Monday, April 14: The Beginnings

Iconography traces its roots back to late antiquity, with the Fayum portraits marking the transition from ancient Greek to Byzantine art. The artistic and thematic development of icons took shape during the Macedonian, Komnenian, and Palaiologan Renaissance periods. The pinnacle of this art form is captured in the frescoes of the Protaton Church on Mount Athos, created by Emmanuel Panselinos. Today, contemporary iconographers continue this rich artistic journey.

Holy Tuesday, April 15: The Gaze – The Perspective

Contemporary iconographers, such as Markos Kampanis, Monk Loukas, Giorgos Kordis, and others, interpret Byzantine iconography today, highlighting its connection to tradition and theology. The icon is not merely a depiction—it guides, illuminates, and reaches out to the viewer. Through its distinct perspective, light, and collective imagination, iconography remains a living and active form of both art and prayer.

Holy Wednesday, April 16: In the Wake of the Fall

After the Fall of Constantinople, Byzantine painters sought refuge in Crete, where they established the “Cretan School” — a blend of Byzantine tradition and Renaissance influences. Theophanes the Cretan defined its direction. Later, Dionysios of Fourna documented the tradition of iconography. On Mount Athos and in Pelion, the journey of Byzantine art continued, with figures like Pagonis and the painters from Chionades carrying its style into a new era.

Holy Thursday, April 17: Fotis Kontoglou – Modern Iconography

After the Revolution, Nazarene art dominated until artists like Theofilos and Kontoglou paved new paths in iconography. Papaloukas blended Byzantine elements with Expressionism, while Kopsidis and Samios developed personal styles rooted in the Greek painting tradition. These influential figures transformed the relationship between the faithful and the icon, and the dialogue with tradition continues to this day—reaching even Saint Nicholas at Ground Zero in New York.

Screenplay-Director: Panos Karkanevatos

Music: Giorgos Andreou

Production: VERGI FILM PRODUCTIONS

Co-production: COSMOTE TV

With the support of CMBANK, ECOME

Production Execution: FINAL POINT PRODUCTIONS