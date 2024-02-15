Sunday, February 18 at 01:20 (ATH) | 23:20 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 1969

After seven years of marriage, a travel agency manager and his successful television presenter wife, Alekos and Efi Fotiou, go through a critical phase. Absorbed by their professional commitments, they rarely see each other, and when they do, it’s always accompanied by some quarrels. Their only close relatives, their uncles, suggest that they have a child. She agrees, but he fears that their child won’t have the proper conditions to grow up well. This difference of opinion leads them to an impasse, and divorce seems inevitable, especially when Efi starts to believe that her husband is having an affair with Julie, while Alekos suspects his wife of being involved with Dimitris.

Over time, it becomes clear that none of these suspicions were true. On the contrary, Julie plans to marry Dimitris, and Efi’s aunt and Alekos’s uncle intervene with reason. The couple overcomes the crisis, and harmony returns to their home, along with a little angel that completes their happiness.

Cast: Kostas Voutsas, Maro Kontou, Maria Kyvelou, Stavros Xenidis, Nikos Tsoukas, Panos Touliatos.

Screenplay: Lakis Michailidis, based on the theatrical play by Polyvios Vassiliadis and Lakis Michailidis.

Direction: Kostas Karagiannis.