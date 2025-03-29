Sharp as a Needle

Tuesday, April 01 at 01:10 (ATH) | Monday, March 31 at 23:10 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 1961

Rena is an extremely clever young actress. She falls in love with a handsome young man, Tony, but their uncles, Thomas Skarmoutsos and Agamemnon Boumpounas, owners of two competing swimwear factories, disapprove of their relationship.

The two young lovers elope, and their uncles search for them, hiring a detective to find them, but the investigations remain fruitless.

However, in the competition for the best swimsuit of the year, Tony’s designs win the first prize and capture the public’s attention.

At that point, the rival uncles set aside their differences, maturely reconsider, and accept their niece’s and nephew’s eccentricities.

Cast: Anna Fonsou, Nikos Stavridis, Erricos Briolas, Giannis Gionakis, Pantelis Zervos, Thanasis Veggos, Tita Kalligeraki, Michalis Vasileiou, Spyros Konstantopoulos, Nikitas Platis, Nikos Filipopoulos, Alekos Kuris

Screenplay: Panos Glykofrydis

Music: Takis Morakis

Cinematography: Giannis Poulis

Direction: Gregory Gregoriou