Sunday, June 30 at 22:00 (ATH) | 19:00 (UTC) | ERT World

2015 | Greek cinema, Drama

Dido, a young soprano and second daughter of an intellectual family, loses her voice to a rare illness (hysterical laryngitis) and isolates herself in the empty family home. No one knows if she really can’t talk or if she refuses to. People close to her are embarrassed but also alarmed by her behavior. They are unable to distinguish what is normal and what is not when they see her. They are themselves distorted by the hysteria of an era that treats the heroine’s silence as a disease. And while Dido tries to heal herself, the people around her make her even sicker.

The film has won Best Film Award of the International Association of Critics (FIPRESCI) in the International Competition of the 56th Thessaloniki International Film Festival 2015.

Actors: Kika Georgiou, Aneza Papadopoulou, Electra Nikolouzou, Omiros Poulakis, Manos Vakousis

Directed by: Yorgos Gkikapeppas