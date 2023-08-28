Something Sweet

Thursday, August 31

17:00 (ATH) | 14:00 (UTC)

(R)

The distinguished pastry chef Kriton Poulis, having lived and worked in Paris for several years, shares the secrets of his pastry-making and in each episode presents two recipes bearing his signature.

Episode 18: «Chocolate cake with mandarins, stracciatella rice pudding»

Chocolate cake with mandarins, stracciatella rice pudding.

Recipe Presentation-Creation: Kriton Poulios

Along with him: Lena Samerka and Alkiviadis Moutsai

Directed by: Aris Lychnaras

Director of Photography: George Papadopoulos

Production Designer: Mary Tsagari

Sound Engineer: Nikos Bougioukos

Head Editor: Michalis Gelasakis

Production Execution: RedLine Productions

Available on ERTFLIX