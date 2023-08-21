Thursday, August 24

17:00 (ATH) | 14:00 (UTC)

The distinguished pastry chef Kriton Poulis, having lived and worked in Paris for several years, shares the secrets of his pastry-making and in each episode presents two recipes bearing his signature.

Episode 13: «’Tea time’ Confections & Ice Lollipops from Fresh Fruit Juice»

(R)

Distinguished pastry chef, Kriton Poulis, shares the secrets of his pastry-making with us, demonstrating how to make two desserts step-by-step. On this episode, with his associates Lena Samerka and Alkiviadis Moutsai, as their first and most extensive recipe, they make a bounty of confections for English “tea time” and as their second, shorter recipe, ice lollipops from fresh fruit juice. As on every episode, just before the preparation of the second recipe, they have a video call with a Greek chef who lives and works abroad. On this episode, Lisa Kermanidou from London tells us about her own experience. On the show that always treats us to “Something Sweet”.

Recipe Presentation-Creation: Kriton Poulios

Along with him: Lena Samerka and Alkiviadis Moutsai

Directed by: Aris Lychnaras

Director of Photography: George Papadopoulos

Production Designer: Mary Tsagari

Sound Engineer: Nikos Bougioukos

Head Editor: Michalis Gelasakis

Production Execution: RedLine Productions

Available on ERTFLIX