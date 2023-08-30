Splendid City – Athens Urban Stories

Saturday, September 02

02:00 (ATH) | 23:00 (UTC)

“SPLEDID CITY – Athens Urban Stories” continues in its magical journey through Athens’ space and time.

In the ten episodes, which started airing from late March 2022, the audience will have the opportunity to explore the dark Medieval Athens (the city of Saracen pirates, Venetians, and Franks), to reminisce about the birth of commercial Athens through advertising in a historical route full of memories, to realize the deep and special relationship between the capital and wine, from the era of its wine shops to today’s wine bars, to learn about the watery side of the city, its waters and rivers, to experience our illustrious city through the struggles and experiences of women, to wander through Athenian streets and alleyways discovering the origins of their names, to ride the horse-drawn trams of the 1890s as well as the modern underground trains of the metro, to see Athens through the eyes of a tourist and revel in its magical nights.

In the familiar manner loved by fans of the series, historians, critics, sociologists, artists, architects, journalists, and analysts comment, interpret, or approach the topics highlighted in the 3rd season, contributing in their own way to the understanding, preservation of memory, and reflection on the multifaceted phenomenon called ‘Athens’.

Episode 6: “At Psyri” [With English subtitles]

(R)

The small district of Psyri, in the historical center of Athens, is one of the oldest ones in the city. Well-known for its narrow, labyrinthine streets – having an irregular tissue of medieval settlement – the neighborhood of Psyrri today is a tourist hot spot and also an entertainment zone full of taverns, “tsipouradika”, pastry shops and bars.

It wasn’t always like this.

Through the narrations of old residents, people who have lived and worked for years in the area, but also historians, archaeologists, philologists, tour guides, the episode captures the multi-faceted profile of a district with a long history that has taken on countless guises over time.

Scenario – Direction: Marina Danezi

Cinematography: Dimitris Kasimatis – GSC

B Camera: Thanos Tsantas

Editing: Pantelis Liakopoulos

Sound Recording: Vasilis Zampikos

Sound Mixing: Dimitris Mygiakis

Production Management: Tasos Koronakis

Journalistic Research: Christina Tsamoura

Archival Material Research and Writing: Maria Kontopidi – Nina Efstathiadou

Production Organization: Nasa Chatzi – Stefanos Elpiziotes

Title Music: Fivos Delivorias

Title Sequence and Graphics: Aphrodite Bitzouni

Production Execution: Marina Evangelou Danezi for Laika Productions

A production of ERT SA – 2022

Available on ERTFLIX