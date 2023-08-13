Splendid City – Athens Urban Stories

Friday, August 18

20:00 (ATH) | 17:00 (UTC)

“SPLEDID CITY – Athens Urban Stories” continues in its magical journey through Athens’ space and time.

In the ten episodes, which started airing from late March 2022, the audience will have the opportunity to explore the dark Medieval Athens (the city of Saracen pirates, Venetians, and Franks), to reminisce about the birth of commercial Athens through advertising in a historical route full of memories, to realize the deep and special relationship between the capital and wine, from the era of its wine shops to today’s wine bars, to learn about the watery side of the city, its waters and rivers, to experience our illustrious city through the struggles and experiences of women, to wander through Athenian streets and alleyways discovering the origins of their names, to ride the horse-drawn trams of the 1890s as well as the modern underground trains of the metro, to see Athens through the eyes of a tourist and revel in its magical nights.

In the familiar manner loved by fans of the series, historians, critics, sociologists, artists, architects, journalists, and analysts comment, interpret, or approach the topics highlighted in the 3rd season, contributing in their own way to the understanding, preservation of memory, and reflection on the multifaceted phenomenon called ‘Athens’.

Episode 2: “Athens and Advertising” (R)

Available on ERTFLIX