Friday, January 10 | 22:00 (ATH) | 20:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Drama Film | 2009

Athens, today. Three siblings face the prospect of selling their family home. The buyers plan to demolish it and build a modern structure in its place. Alexis defends the sale, justifying his stance with the financial benefits it will bring.

Anna reacts negatively. The family home represents the memory of her childhood. Amalia hesitates to decide, caught between her emotional ties and practical needs.

The characters clash with themselves in a city that is also in conflict with the memory of its history. The sale of the family home serves as a catalyst to bring to light the interpersonal dynamics among the characters. The image each one holds of the other, unbeknownst to them. The “non dits” that define familial bonds and reveal wounds when the surface of childhood is scratched—a surface sprinkled with fairy dust.

However, this fairy tale is weakened by a random event. A message from the past acts as a turning point, pushing the characters to define their own mark in their own time. They must balance the duty of memory with the duty of forgetfulness. To mature by taking control of their own present life.

Cast: Manya Papadimitriou, Argyris Xafis, Anna Mascha, Dimitris Xanthopoulos, Despoina Kourtis, Thanasis Chalkias, Kostas Filipoglou, Giorgos Soukses, Ilias Petropouleas, Michele Valley, Kostas Apostolidis, Nikolas Pachakis, Teo Ozye, Kostis Korontzis

Director – Screenplay: Margarita Manta

Director of Photography: Kostis Gikas

Sound: Nikos Triantafyllou

Set Design: Natasha Papastergiou

Costumes: Loukia Minetou

Sound Mixing: Kostas Varympopiotis

Sound Editing & Design: Angela Despotidou

Make-up: Daniele Vuarin

Assistant Director: Margarita Gariou