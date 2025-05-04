Every Thursday at 17:00 (ΑΤΗ) | 15:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Hour-long show produced by ERT, 2024-2025

Journalist and presenter Lena Aroni presents the new TV season with #START, a brand-new cultural show that brings to the forefront the most important figures whose work has influenced and shaped the history of contemporary culture.

With a dynamic and high-aesthetic approach, the show aims to document the journey and work of great creators from all areas of the Arts and Humanities— from Theatre and Music to Visual Arts, Literature, and Science—focusing on the moments that defined them, the challenges they faced, and the successes that elevated them.

In an era when audiences seek genuine and meaningful encounters, Lena Aroni, with warmth and immediacy, explores the lives, careers, and journeys of leading creators, documenting their personal and artistic paths, always with the accuracy and consistency that define her.

Presentation and Head of Editing: Lena Aroni

Direction: Manolis Papannikitas

Production Management: Aris Panagiotidis

Assistant Director: Marios Polyzogopoulos

Journalistic Team: Dimitra Darda, Georgia Oikonomou