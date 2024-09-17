Monday to Friday at 16:00 (ATH) | 13:00 (UTC) | ERT World
On their couch, the most beautiful stories have been told.
In their kitchen, a battle is fought for the last bite.
With them, we laugh, we get moved, we get to know new people,
we learn about new trends and leave a window open to a world of love and acceptance.
STUDIO 4, the most relaxed TV group, daily on ERTWorld, with Nancy Zabetoglou and Thanasis Anagnostopoulos.
Editor: Nancy Zabetoglou, Thanasis Anagnostopoulos
Director: Thanasis Tsaousopoulos
Director of Photography: Giorgos Poulidis
Project Director: Giorgos Zabetoglou
Chief Editor: Cleo Patlaki
Assistant Chief Editor: Dionysis Christopoulos
Editorial Team: Kostas Vaimaikis, Thanos Papachamos, Athena Zorzu, Valia Zambara, Fani Platsatoura, Kelly Vranaki, Konstantinos Kouros
Music Supervisor: Michalis Kalafianis
Guest Coordinator: Maria Choleva
Production Manager: Kyriaki Vrysopoulou
Production: ERT-PlanA
Host: Nancy Zabetoglou, Thanasis Anagnostopoulos