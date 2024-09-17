Monday to Friday at 16:00 (ATH) | 13:00 (UTC) | ERT World

On their couch, the most beautiful stories have been told.

In their kitchen, a battle is fought for the last bite.

With them, we laugh, we get moved, we get to know new people,

we learn about new trends and leave a window open to a world of love and acceptance.

STUDIO 4, the most relaxed TV group, daily on ERTWorld, with Nancy Zabetoglou and Thanasis Anagnostopoulos.

Editor: Nancy Zabetoglou, Thanasis Anagnostopoulos

Director: Thanasis Tsaousopoulos

Director of Photography: Giorgos Poulidis

Project Director: Giorgos Zabetoglou

Chief Editor: Cleo Patlaki

Assistant Chief Editor: Dionysis Christopoulos

Editorial Team: Kostas Vaimaikis, Thanos Papachamos, Athena Zorzu, Valia Zambara, Fani Platsatoura, Kelly Vranaki, Konstantinos Kouros

Music Supervisor: Michalis Kalafianis

Guest Coordinator: Maria Choleva

Production Manager: Kyriaki Vrysopoulou

Production: ERT-PlanA

Host: Nancy Zabetoglou, Thanasis Anagnostopoulos