Sunday at the Village Again

Every Sunday | 13:00 (ATH) | 11:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Travel show produced by ERT 2024-2025

Kostis’s journey begins in Nisyros, a volcanic geopark of global significance. In Zeli Locris, we discover the Women’s Association and their unique relationship with Saint Seraphim. In Ano Doliana, the locals divide their lives between Parnonas and Astros Kynourias, with the sea on one side and the “Village” on the other. We climb the unexplored Chelmos in Peristera Aigialeias and follow in the footsteps of Golfo and Tasos. When do they dance the legendary “Koupa” in Megalo Chorio of Tilos, and why is the island considered a place of innovation and pioneering? In Jourtzia Aspropotamos, Kostis dives into the “Demon’s Mantani,” and in Neo Argiri, he walks in the footsteps of Zacharias Papantoniou. Why has Nikos Tsiforos dubbed Lake Evia “Little Venice”?

Sunday in the Village Again: a magical journey into history, folklore, music, cuisine, customs, and traditions. A journey into our culture.

Script-Chief Editing: Kostis Zafeirakis

Direction: Kostas Avgeris

Director of Photography: Dionysis Petroutsopoulos

Cameramen: Dionysis Petroutsopoulos, Makis Peskelidis, Nondas Bekas, Kostas Avgeris

Aerial Shots: Nondas Bekas

Sound: Kleanthis Manolaras

Graphic Design: Thanasis Georgiou

Editing-Post Production: Nikos Kalavritinos

Creative Producer: Yuli Papaioannou

Production Organization: Christina Goleka

Assistant Editor-Production: Foivos Theodoridis