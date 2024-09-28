The Greek Super Cup on ERT World

September 28 & 29, 2024

The Greek Men’s Basketball Super Cup will be broadcast on ERT, with thrilling matches airing live on ERT World from Rhodes on Saturday, 28 and Sunday, 29th of September 2024.

European and Greek champions Panathinaikos, Greek Cup winners Olympiacos, Aris, and Peristeri will compete for the first title of the year.

The exciting matches between Panathinaikos Aktor –Aris Midea and Olympiacos-Peristeri Domino’s will be broadcast on Saturday, September 28, with the four teams competing for the coveted ticket to the grand final.

The basketball action reaches its peak on Sunday, September 29, with both the third-place and the grand final games, followed by the award ceremony.

Match Schedule

Saturday, September 28, 2024

20:45 (Athens Time) | 17:45 (UTC) | Olympiacos vs. Peristeri Domino’s

Sunday, September 29, 2024

16:45 (Athens time) | 13:45 (UTC) | Third-Place Final

20:30 (Athens time) | 17:30 (UTC) | Grand Final and Award Ceremony