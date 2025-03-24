Thanasis, the Politician

Friday, March 28 at 01:20 (ΑΤΗ) | Thursday, March 27 at 23:20 (UTC) | ERT World

Social satire of morals, produced in 1954.

The young daughter of a wealthy family returns from Switzerland after completing her studies, married to a young scientist named Thanasis, who is determined to serve her as a politician.

With the financial support of his cousin, he runs for elections, but without success.

However, new elections are quickly announced, and he decides to run again, demanding his cousin’s financial support once more. The cousin warns him that a new pre-election campaign would be financial suicide.

Still, by extorting money, he runs for elections again, but with no success whatsoever.

Director: Alekos Sakellarios.

Screenplay: Alekos Sakellarios, Christos Giannakopoulos.

Music: Michalis Souyioul.

Cast: Dinos Iliopoulos, Anna Synodinou, Vyron Pallis, Kakyia Panagiotou, Joly Garbi, Despo Diamantidou, Giorgos Moutsios, Nikos Fermas, Pavlos Katapodis, Spyros Kapsalis, Takis Panagiotopoulos, Giorgos Nakos.