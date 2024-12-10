Thursday, December 12 at 20:40 (ATH) | 18:40 (UTC) | ERT World

Watch the rerun on Friday, December 13 at 02:40 (ATH) | 00:40 (UTC) | ERT World

Short Documentary | 1961

A documentary about the island of Thassos, which attempts not to describe the island but to convey some of its magic and soul. Staying true to the ethnography that he had just introduced with “Macedonian Wedding”, Takis Kanellopoulos continues with his second short film to map an unknown Macedonia, in which folklore coexists with its commentary, local identity with its erasure, and myth with its narration.