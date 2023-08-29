The 4 Aces

Thursday, August 31

19:00 (ATH) | 16:00 (UTC)

Greek Movie

Comedy, produced in 1970.

Two shopkeepers of modern goods, Pantelis, a strict and conservative working man, and Fotis, a cheerful and optimistic reveler, despite being completely contrasting characters, have something in common: They both react negatively to their children’s love and forbid them from seeing each other. However, their children will deceive them by bringing to the forefront a supposed secretary of a wealthy friend of theirs from America. The secretary is supposed to choose which of the two shops his company will collaborate with. Pantelis becomes more optimistic and festive, while Fotis shows restraint and diligence. When their children get married, the two rivals will reconcile definitively.

Cast: Dinos Iliopoulos, Nikos Stavridis, Mimis Fotopoulos, Giannis Gionakis, Katerina Gioulaki, Vicky Vanita, Zannino, Alekos Tzanetakis.

Screenplay: Giorgos Lazaridis. Direction: Kostas Karagiannis.