The 7th Day of Creation

Tuesday, October 15 at 01:05 (ATH) | Monday, October 14 at 22:05 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 1966

Newly married Alekos Stathakis, just discharged from the army, tries to overcome the misery of his class, but without the necessary equipment. He comes up with an ambitious plan and presented it to a large cement company. He is under the impression that success is just around the corner, and he communicates this illusion to both his wife and his father.

When his plan is rejected by the Company, he hides this from his people, helping to keep them stuck. He still wanders aimlessly around Athens, leaving his home ostensibly to go to work. He watches the world around him as if he were hypnotized, until a fatal accident brings the curtain down on the drama.

Directed by: Vassilis Georgiadis

Writing credits: Jacobos Campanellis

Actors: George Tzortzis, Elli Fotiou, Betti Arvaniti, Dimos Starenios, Costas Bakas, Angelos Antonopoulos, Thodoros Katsadramis, Vassos Andronidis, Christos Doxaras, Ria Deloutsi, Nikos Dadinopoulos