Experience the entire first season of our favorite series in 35 fast-paced 2-hour episodes.

The highly anticipated drama series “The Beach,” based on the novel “The Girl with the Snail” by Penelope Kurtzi, directed by Stefanos Blatsos, and written by Georgos Chrysavitsanos and Kostas Gerabinis, with an exceptional cast of actors, transports us to Matala in Crete.

There, beneath the shade of the unique rocks, mystery, love, and heartbreaking human stories complement the idyllic scenery. The dreams and nightmares of the protagonists come to the surface. How many dark secrets can the beach of carefreeness hold?

The story…

September 1969, Matala. The young doctor, Ypatia Archontaki (played by Danae Michalaki), returns from London to her childhood hometown to announce to her family that she is engaged and intends to marry Giorgos (played by Giannis Koukourakis). Giorgos, who lives with her in London and works in shipping, will come to Crete a few days after Ypatia to formally ask for her hand.

On her first night in Matala, she is reunited with her childhood friends and asks them to be her bridesmaids. They arrange to meet at the hippies’ party, who have found shelter on the enchanting beach of the area.

There, Ypatia will meet the peculiar yet welcoming community of the “Flower Children,” among whom is Harry (played by Dimitris Mothonaios). Love will blossom between them, starting amidst pain and obstacles, ultimately finding itself at the heart of a whirlwind that will upend everything the heroes once took for granted.

Join us in September for a thrilling second season, packed with mystery, new romances, and captivating human stories!