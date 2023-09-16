Monday, September 18

16:00 (ATH) | 13:00 (UTC)

To most original, the most fun game show, “The Big Game,” is played by viewers on ERT, hosted by Giorgos Lendzas and featuring guests from the world of sports – and beyond!

Lively, fast-paced, with lots of humor and spontaneity, “The Big Game,” based on the BBC Studios format “A Question of Sport,” which has been successfully airing for over 50 years in England and many other countries, will captivate sports enthusiasts as well as anyone who loves sports.

Two strong teams of three individuals, consisting of popular personalities from the world of sports and the entertainment industry, take to the ERT “field” and compete for victory.

Through original questions, mainly sports-related, and entertaining quiz games, the famous players sharpen their knowledge, are called upon to give the correct answers, and strive to be crowned winners.

Will you join them in playing “The Big Game”?

Episode 1: Teams: Panagiotis Giannakis – Dimitris Diamantidis

In the first episode of “The Big Game,” the legend of Greek basketball, Panagiotis Giannakis, the journalist Christina Vrachali, and the volleyball player Sofia Kosma confront the basketball player Dimitris Diamantidis, the sports journalist Dimitris Kontos, and the champion in indoor and outdoor athletics, Anastasia Marinakou.

Editor-in-Chief: Maria Thanopoulou

Director: Periklis Asproulis

Production: Marilena Charalambopoulou

Production Manager: Vasilis Kotronaros

Content and Development Direction: Panagiota Spanou

Direction of Photography: Dionysis Lamperis

Set Design: Sofia Drosopoulou

Host: Giorgos Lendzas