The Big Trick

Thursday, March 13 | 19:00 (ATH) | 17:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Watch the rerun on Friday, March 14 at 01:10 (ATH) | Thursday, March 13 at 23:10 (UTC)

Greek dramatic, social fiction film.

A financially ruined businessman and an unemployed young newlywed who lives on his wife’s salary and the bitter comments of his father-in-law, steal a valuable necklace. In their attempt to sell it, the two men become victims of blackmail and find themselves facing their worst instincts…

Actors: Xenia Kalogeropoulou, Mimis Fotopoulos, Stavros Tornes, Dionysis Papagiannopoulos, Tasso Kavadia, Periklis Christoforidis, I. Vasilopoulos, Jimis Lygouras, V. Liberopoulos, I. Kalelakis, Agapios Tompoulis, D. Anninos, I. Pangeas, K. Dionysopoulos, O. Kominiotis, Gerasimos Vokos, Sylvios Lachanas, Pantelis Palierakis, E. Lygouras

Director: Christos Theodoropoulos

Screenplay: Andreas Fragias, Nikos Vokos

Cinematography: Giovanni Varriano

Producer: Vasilis Dimitrakas