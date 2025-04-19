The Cicada and the Ant

Friday, April 25 at 01:10 (ΑΤΗ) | Thursday, April 24 at 22:10 (UTC) | ERT World

Comedy, Year of production: 1958



Two friends and co-owners of a flower shop, Eudaimon and Loulis (played by Vasilis Aulonitis and Nikos Rizos), live with completely opposite principles.

One lives carefree, enjoying every moment to the fullest, while the other works hard and plans for the future.

When the “cicada” starts flirting with their kind-hearted landlady, eyeing her olive trees, the “ant” tries to bring him back to his senses.

However, the young woman (Kaiti Belinda), whom the ant intends to introduce to the grasshopper, ends up charming him instead.

Eudaimon marries the landlady, only to find out that there are no olive trees — and returns to his wild partying ways.

Director: Philippos Fylaktos

Screenplay: Nikos Tsiforos, Polyvios Vassiliadis

Cast: Vasilis Aulonitis, Nikos Rizos, Theodoros Moridis, Taygeti Basouri, Yiannis Vogiatzis, Yiannis Fermis, Kostas Mentis, Tasos Dareios, Eftychia Partheniadou, Kaiti Cheila, Kaiti Belinda, Angeliki Kapelari, Kostas Loutas.