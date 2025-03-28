The Countess of the Factory

Sunday, March 30 | 00:00 (ATH) | 22:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Greek Comedy, Year of production: 1969

In a large courtyard live three cousins ​​who share the same name: Christos Delimanis. The first is a constable, the second is a communist and permanently unemployed, and the third is a notorious petty fraudster. One day, the constable Delimanis arrests a beautiful young woman, Effi, for sneaking into the house of her sister’s lover to steal some love letters. Effi comes up with a pile of lies about who she is, but in reality, she is the daughter of the Minister of Public Order. As a result, the fortunate constable Delimanis is transferred to the General Security Department, accepted into the Police Academy, and ultimately wins the girl’s heart.

Cast: Anna Fonsou, Stefanos Linaios, Yota Soimoiri, Nikos Rizos, Nikos Tsoukas, Melpo Zarokosta, Maria Foka, Marika Krevvata.

Written by: Asimakis Yialamas, Kostas Pretenteris.

Directed by: Dimis Daderas.

Production: Karagiannis Karatzopoulos.