The Cutey-Pie

Wednesday, February 21 at 00:15 (ATH) | 22:15 (UTC) | ERT World



Comedy

Year of production: 1959 | Duration: 84΄

A lively and headstrong girl, Alice, works for a newspaper and takes on the task of interviewing a scientist who is coming to Greece.

At the same time, she meets a colleague who works for another newspaper.

When Alice misses the scientist’s arrival, she makes up her own interview.

Learning that the scientist’s arrival has been canceled, she insists that the foreigner has come and presents someone else in his place.

Her fraud is revealed by her colleague, who, however, loves her and will marry her after she is fired.