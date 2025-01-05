Τhe Era of Images

Every Friday at 17:00 (ΑΤΗ) | 15:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: (2024)

The new season of THE ERA OF IMAGES focuses once again on sociopolitical issues, prominent figures in artistic creation, origin stories from the Greek diaspora, the formation of collections, and works and artists who encourage and are inspired by the concept of coexistence.

Highlights of the new season include, among others, South African artist of Greek descent Penny Siopis with her retrospective at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST), the DEMOCRACY exhibition at the National Gallery, MOMus in Thessaloniki and the history of its collections, NEON’s Space of Togetherness exhibition at the School of Irene Papas, and the 50th Venice Biennale—a staple and pinnacle of the show since 2003.

Research-Presentation: Katerina Zacharopoulou

Direction: Dimitris Pantelias

Artistic Supervision: Panagiotis Koutsotheodoros

Director of Photography: Dimitris Kordelas

Editing-Mixing: Stavros Simeonidis

Cinematographer: Grigoris Voukalis

Sound Engineer: Christos Papadopoulos

Costume Designer: Despina Heimonas

Production Direction: Panagiotis Damianos

Assistant Producer: Alexandra Kouri

Makeup Artist: Chrysoula Roufogali

Assistant Director: Marios Apostolou

Image/Color Editing: 235/Sakis Bouzianis

Theme Music: George Gaudy / Paninos Damianos

Producer: Eleni Kossyfidu

Production Execution: Blackbird Productions