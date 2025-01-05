Τhe Era of Images

Every Friday at 17:00 (ΑΤΗ) | 15:00 (UTC) | ERT World
Year of production: (2024)
The new season of THE ERA OF IMAGES focuses once again on sociopolitical issues, prominent figures in artistic creation, origin stories from the Greek diaspora, the formation of collections, and works and artists who encourage and are inspired by the concept of coexistence.
Highlights of the new season include, among others, South African artist of Greek descent Penny Siopis with her retrospective at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST), the DEMOCRACY exhibition at the National Gallery, MOMus in Thessaloniki and the history of its collections, NEON’s Space of Togetherness exhibition at the School of Irene Papas, and the 50th Venice Biennale—a staple and pinnacle of the show since 2003.
Research-Presentation: Katerina Zacharopoulou
Direction: Dimitris Pantelias
Artistic Supervision: Panagiotis Koutsotheodoros
Director of Photography: Dimitris Kordelas
Editing-Mixing: Stavros Simeonidis
Cinematographer: Grigoris Voukalis
Sound Engineer: Christos Papadopoulos
Costume Designer: Despina Heimonas
Production Direction: Panagiotis Damianos
Assistant Producer: Alexandra Kouri
Makeup Artist: Chrysoula Roufogali
Assistant Director: Marios Apostolou
Image/Color Editing: 235/Sakis Bouzianis
Theme Music: George Gaudy / Paninos Damianos
Producer: Eleni Kossyfidu
Production Execution: Blackbird Productions