The Forest

Monday, October 16 at 03:45 (ATH) | 00:45 (UTC) | ERT World

Short Stories

2018 – New Greek Cinema, Movie

In a world without nature, there is a theme park with a few remaining plants. A tour guide accompanies a group of tourists to see the scarce biodiversity that is on display in galleries, shopping malls, and mountains that are under construction, as well as in the only forest they have ever seen in their lives. What will they encounter there?

Actors

Elena Topalidou, Mary Charalambopoulou

Directed by

Lia Tsalta