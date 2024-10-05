The Fruit Trees of Athens

Thursday, October 10 at 19:00 (ATH) | 16:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Watch the rerun on Friday, October 11 at 01:10 (ATH) | Thursday, October 10 at 22:10 (UTC)

Comedy produced in 2010.

What does Budapest have to do with Syngrou Avenue and sweet figs with Kolonaki and Neapoli? Faliro is the blessed place of the city, with pomegranates, jujube and tangerines. On the coastal road you can find prickly pears and all over Athens scattered mulberry trees. The best way to get to know the city is to walk through it, like our hero (Nikos Kouris). At every step he discovers the sounds, aromas and flavors of Athens, tastes all its fruits and meets the most unlikely characters in his wanderings. His guide on these routes is the author of the story (Lefteris Vogiatzes) who accompanies his hero at every step…

Starring: Lefteris Voyatzis, Nikos Kouris, Alexia Kaltsiki

Director – Screenplay: Nikos Panagiotopoulos

Director of Photography: Giorgos Frentzos

Music: Stamatis Kraounakis

Set Design: Giorgos Andritsopoulos

Costumes: Marianna Spanoudaki

Editing: Takis Giannopoulos