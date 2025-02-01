The Girl of the Funfair

Monday, February 03 at 01:10 (ΑΤΗ) | Sunday, February 02 at 23:10 (UTC) | ERT World

Year of production: 1968 | Emotional Drama

Margarita, a poor and kind-hearted girl works at an amusement park and falls in love with a wealthy heart surgeon, Alekos, who has been introduced to her as a simple laborer. Their love is deep, but there are many obstacles. After the insistence of his disapproving father-in-law, Margarita is forced to leave Alekos, and he turns to alcohol. She follows a pair of her artist friends who are set to perform in Nafplio. When Alekos learns about the situation, he rushes to Nafplio and finds her singing. Margarita, overwhelmed, experiences cardiac arrhythmias, but Alekos saves her life and they eventually get married.

Cast: Aliki Vougiouklaki, Dimitris Papamichael, Lykourgos Kallergis, Despina Stylianopoulou, Nikos Rizos, Lavrentis Dianellos, George Tsitsopoulos, Petros Lohaitis, Aliki Zaverdinou, Dia Abdi, Takis Giokas, Nikos Tsoukalas, Makis Demiris, Giannis Bournelis, George Kalatzis, Lambros Acheimastos, Dimitris Mavrikakis, Vasilis Liogkaris, Kostas Papanikos, Stella Neri, Jenny Rousea

Screenplay: Lakis Michaelidis

Music: Giorgos Katsaros

Cinematography: Dimos Sakellarios, Takis Kalantzis

Set Design: Petros Kapouralis

Direction: Kostas Karagiannis