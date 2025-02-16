The Girl with the Fairy Tales

Saturday, February 22 at 01:10 (ATH) | Friday, February 21 at 23:10 (UTC) | ERT World

The beautiful and orphaned Agni lives with her little brother, Petrakis. Their only means of survival is a small convenience store left to them by their parents, which helps them get by. A poor guitarist is in love with Agni, but her mind is elsewhere. Dreamy and deeply influenced by the fairy tales she reads to Petrakis, she envisions princes and a different kind of life.

She meets a wealthy young man, Angelos, who falls in love with her and wants to marry her. However, his father opposes the union and intends to marry him off to the rich Lida. Heartbroken and desperate, Agni sees her dreams shatter and decides to take her own life. Just like in fairy tales, she poisons herself and dies in the arms of her beloved, who was unable to save her.

Direction/Screenplay: Andreas Lambrinos

Music: Kostas Kapnisis

Starring: Aliki Vougiouklaki, Alekos Alexandrakis, Giannis Gkionakis, Despo Diamantidou, Thanasis Veggos, Christoforos Nezer, Andreas Filippidis.