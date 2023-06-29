The Great Tomorrow – Portraits of Tomorrow

Thursday, July 6

18:00 (ATH) | 15:00 (UTC)

After the six successful seasons of the series “The Great Tomorrow”, Greek directors once again turn their lens towards the future of Hellenism, filming a different Greece, one of creation and innovation.

Through the episodes of the series, young scientists, artists, entrepreneurs, and athletes are showcased, who innovate and create with their own abilities. The series highlights the unique characteristics and advantages of the new generation of our compatriots, those who will become tomorrow’s champions in Sciences, Arts, Letters, and everywhere in society. All these young people, unknown to many or already known, face difficulties and temporary failures that do not discourage them. They may not have the ideal conditions to achieve their goal yet, but they have faith in themselves and their abilities. They know who they are, where they are going and pursue their vision with all their might. Through the new series of the Public Television, space is given to the expression of the talents and achievements of these young people. Their unique personality, creative ability, and unrelenting willingness to fulfill their dreams are showcased, utilizing their talents to the fullest and gradually gaining recognition from experts and the social community, both in Greece and abroad.

Episode 12: «The story of a flaming peach»



Petros Efstathiadis, photographer/visual artist from Liparo, Pella, guides us through the strange universe of his ephemeral, on-the-spot creations. His canvas, the village and materials, the humble objects of remains and throwaways. An interlude in an imaginary and symbolic world.

Screenplay – Direction: Eliza Sorogka

Director of Photography: Sideris Nanoudis

Editing – Mixing – Color Correction: Nikos Dalezios

Sound Recording: Angeliki Alexandropoulou

Available on ERTFLIX