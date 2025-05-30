Sunday, June 01 | 00:00 (ATH) | 21:00 (UTC) | ERT World
Greek fiction film, Comedy, Year of production: 2009
Vera is the wife of Stelios Skarimbas, president of the football team “Black Panthers”.
She lives a quiet life, raising their two children—until an extramarital affair of her husband ends fatally, leaving her a widow and the heiress to his estate.
However, Stelios Skarimbas’s will includes an additional condition:
In order to keep the inheritance, Vera must, in her new role as President, keep the Black Panthers in the top division.
Directed by: Panagiotis Fafoutis
Written by: Dimitris Emmanouilidis
Actors: Smaragda Karydi, Petros Lagoutis, Gerasimos Skiadaresis, Titika Stasinopoulou, Kostis Koronaios, Vangelis Alexandris, Errikos Litsis, Christos Sapountzis