Sunday, June 01 | 00:00 (ATH) | 21:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Greek fiction film, Comedy, Year of production: 2009

Vera is the wife of Stelios Skarimbas, president of the football team “Black Panthers”.

She lives a quiet life, raising their two children—until an extramarital affair of her husband ends fatally, leaving her a widow and the heiress to his estate.

However, Stelios Skarimbas’s will includes an additional condition:

In order to keep the inheritance, Vera must, in her new role as President, keep the Black Panthers in the top division.

Directed by: Panagiotis Fafoutis

Written by: Dimitris Emmanouilidis

Actors: Smaragda Karydi, Petros Lagoutis, Gerasimos Skiadaresis, Titika Stasinopoulou, Kostis Koronaios, Vangelis Alexandris, Errikos Litsis, Christos Sapountzis