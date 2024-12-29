The Horafa Family

Thursday, January 02 | 19:00 (ATH) | 17:00 (UTC) | ERT World

Watch the rerun on Friday, January 03 at 01:15 (ATH) | Thursday, January 02 at 23:15 (UTC)

The joys and sorrows of a large, poor family… The struggles and comic hardships of the parents to provide their beloved children with all the good things in life. Struggles that, although sometimes reaching a dramatic tone, bring out laughter through emotion and emotion through laughter.

Mischief and ‘feats’ of the children, who, even though they ‘torment’ the adults, do so in a way that is pleasant and doesn’t diminish the love they have for them.

The plot of the film revolves around the need to give one of the family’s thirteen children—chosen by lottery—to save all the others from poverty.

At the critical moment when this decision is made, the cohesion and love of the family are tested, and everything turns upside down…

Cast: Maro Kontou, Alekos Alexandrakis, Dionysis Papagiannopoulos, Vangelis Kazan, Takis Miliadis, Vasilakis Kayilas, Vilma Kyrou

Written by: Kostas Asimakopoulos

Directed by: Kostas Asimakopoulos