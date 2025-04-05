The Lucky Trousers

Wednesday, April 09 | 19:00 (ATH) | 16:00 (UTC) | ERT World

A police officer arrests the unfortunate Thanasis, who confesses that he stole the pants of a happy man, in order to become happy himself, just as a Gypsy woman had advised him to do. He admits that in order to marry his beloved, he asked to borrow a pair of pants, but no one was willing to lend him one. So he decided to steal one. The policeman helps him and they find the owner of the pants, as well as a job for Thanasis. Thus, the latter can now marry his girlfriend and start a family.

Comedy production of 1963.

Directed by Panos Glykofrydis.

Written by Dimitris Giannoukakis.

Cinematography by Vangelis Karamanidis.

Music by Gerasimos Lavranos.

Starring: Thanasis Veggos, Niki Linardou, Yiannis Argyris, Yiannis Malouhos, Katerina Youlaki, Dimitris Nikolaidis, Souli Sabah, Nikitas Platis, Giorgos Grigoriou, Mary Metaxa, Kostas Mentis, Antonis Koufoudakis, Rallis Angelidis, Xenia Dramali, Pepi Limniou, Yiannis Kasdaglis, Eleftheria Spanou.